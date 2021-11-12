CANNONSBURG
Cash Express, of Cannonsburg, is conducting its 17th annual coat and toy drive for the children.
It will collect toys, coats, shoes (washable), cllothing and non-perishable food at several drop-off locations in the area, including the 8136 U.S. Route 60 site.
Donations must be received by Dec. 15 in order to get them delivered in time for Christmas.
Cash Express is asking schools to assist. It will provide a pizza party to the class in each grade that collects the most. The principal decides the winning class.
Call Cash Express at (606) 928-1039 for more information.
Ky. 207 closed
Monday at Flatwoods
Drainage repairs will require Ky. 207 to close Monday near Flatwoods in Greenup County.
Beginning about 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, and continuing until 4 p.m., crews will close Ky. 207 between Dwight Street and Reed Street (milepoint 14.3) southwest of Flatwoods to replace a culvert pipe underneath the highway. While Ky. 207 is closed, all through traffic between the Industrial Parkway (Ky. 67) and downtown Flatwoods should detour using the Parkway, U.S. 23, and connecting routes such as Ky. 750 or Ky. 693.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.
Lions Club parade
set for Dec. 4
FLATWOODS
Flatwoods Lions Club annual Christmas Parade will be Dec. 4, with lineup at noon at Beth Ann Drive (old General Heating). The parade will begin at 1 p.m.
The theme will be “United as One." After the parade, a Santa Workshop will be offered at the Flatwoods Senior Center.
Floats and volunteers are welcome. Trophies will be awarded to the top three floats.
For more information, call (606) 571-1588 or (606) 254-3446.
Grayson tax bills
payable until Dec. 31
GRAYSON
The City of Grayson 2021 tax bills were mailed out in early October and are payable until they are due on Dec. 31 at face value. After Jan. 1, a 4% penalty is added and after Jan. 31 an 8% penalty is added.
Bills can be paid in person at city hall in the form of cash, check or credit card. Credit card payments carry a small processing fee. Payments can also be mailed to the City of Grayson Tax Office, 302 E Main Street, Grayson, KY 41143. You must include a self-addressed postage paid envelope if you require a receipt. Please do not submit cash through the mail and credit card payments are only taken by phone or in person.
If a city property owner has not received their tax bill by Nov. 1, please call city offices at (606) 474-6651 to receive assistance or request a replacement bill.
Farmer appreciation
grants available
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is focusing its newest effort on the mental health of the state’s agriculture community by providing a number of grant opportunities to groups that create and conduct local projects to show appreciation for farmers and farm families.
The grants are funded by part of a $500,000 grant awarded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to KDA this year. The overall scope of the $500,000 grant will allow KDA to expand on the new campaign — “Raising Hope: Supporting Healthy Lives on Kentucky Farms.” The endeavor focuses strategies on the mental and physical health of agricultural producers by increasing awareness of the issue, normalizing the discussion of the topic, reducing the stigma of seeking help and showing farmer appreciation.
A total of $75,000 of the overall funds is available for small grants, up to $5,000 each, to be awarded to create and conduct local farmer-appreciation projects. The awarded projects will support community-based farmer appreciation programs that will promote the many contributions of farmer and their families and to appreciate the various challenges farmers face working in agriculture.
Applications are due to agr.marketing@ky.gov by Dec. 10. Groups interested in applying for a grant, can find more information and the documents to apply at kyagr.com/marketing/farmer-appreciation-grant.html. The proposed projects will be reviewed by a committee with direct knowledge of the proposed program content through personal operations, education and/or on-the-job field experience, and select the recipients.
MEETINGS
• Monday, 5:30 p.m.: Greenup County Board of Education, Central Office (alternate location: GCHS).
• Monday, 6 p.m.: Carter County Board of Education, regular session, West Carter Middle School.
• Tuesday, 6 p.m.: Boyd County Board of Education, regular meeting, Boyd County High School, 14375 Lions Lane.