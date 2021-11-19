FRANKFORT
Local governments in three eastern Kentucky counties were awarded $1,117,623 to restore infrastructure damaged by flooding from the past two years, Gov. Andy Beshear said on Thursday.
The funds will be used to pay local cost-share match requirements required to secure flood-control funding awards from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Johnson, Lawrence and Morgan counties.
In Johnson County, $421,485 will go to Fiscal Court and $391,913 to the City of Paintsville for repairs to damage caused by the February and March 2021 storm event. Johnson County Fiscal Court will use the funds for infrastructure repairs. The City of Paintsville will use the funds to repair embankments, drainage systems, parks and recreation centers; remove debris; reimburse the city for emergency protective measures; and replace emergency vehicles and equipment.
“Johnson County was hit with a crippling ice storm and a devastating flood within the span of six weeks earlier this year,” Judge-Executive Mark McKenzie said. "The March flooding event left Johnson County facing costs associated with embankment failures and culvert washouts at approximately 250 sites, with a price tag of approximately $3 million with a local match of $421,000. The funds will be used to make the required FEMA 13% local match, easing the financial strain created by the disaster, allowing the community to build back stronger through the recovery process.”
Lawrence County Fiscal Court will receive $156,379 to make infrastructure repairs caused by the February 2020 storm. Repairs include construction costs for road, bridge drainage and embankment repairs.
Morgan County Fiscal Court is being awarded $147,846 for projects including road, bridge, drainage, embankment and other infrastructure repairs caused by damage from two storms.
Mistletoe Market
starts Dec. 1
HUNTINGTON
The Junior League of Huntington’s online Mistletoe Market will start Dec. 1, according to a press release.
The silent auction will be conducted online through the virtual platform Betterworld. Items will include themed baskets, housewares, local gift certificates and other items.
Visit jlh.betterworld.org/auctions/2021-mistletoe-market-silent-auc-2 to shop the event. Bidding will open on Wednesday. Dec. 1, at midnight and remain open until Sunday, Dec. 5, at 11:59 p.m.
The Junior League of Huntington is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities throught the effective action, education and leadership of trained volunteers.
Museum store
sale upcoming
HUNTINGTON
The fifth annual Museum Store Day will be Nov. 28 and the Huntington Museum of Art's shop will participate, Larry Mullett II, the museum's Director of Guest and Protection Services, said.
“The Museum Store at the Huntington Museum of Art will be offering a 20 percent discount on all merchandise, including consignment," Mullett said.
Items for sale will include jewelry, glass art, clothing and toys. Items already marked 75% off will also be eligible for the 20% discount.
More than 1,650 museum stores across the country and in 2 other countries participate in Museum Store Day.
For more information, visit hmoa.org.