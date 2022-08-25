PRESTONSBURG Big Sandy Community & Technical College will host an exhibition of the art of Pike County native Wesley Shane Hunt at the McCall Art Gallery on the Prestonsburg Campus.
“Synchronicity: An Exercise of Consciousness” will open Wednesday, with an opening reception at 3 p.m.
Hunt spent a few years traveling and experiencing different cultures before eventually returning to the mountains. Once back in his home state, Hunt was able to obtain not only a bachelor’s degree in human services, but also completed a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Lindsey Wilson College.
Hunt worked as a case manager and addiction therapist in the years leading up to his becoming a professional artist. A lifelong musician, Hunt had always had a creative side to him. Not until he stumbled into the world of abstract art did he ever find true freedom. Currently, Hunt is making the transition into being a full-time professional artist.
For more information, visit @wesleyhuntoriginalart.
For more information about the McCall Art Gallery, go to @mccallartgalleryofbsctc or email msmoth0588@kctcs.edu.
The show will run through Sept. 27.