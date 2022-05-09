HUNTINGTON Musicians from around the Tri-State, and slightly beyond, will come together for a spring concert this weekend.
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and the GHSB Jazz Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday at Spring Valley High School's auditorium.
Matt Chaffins, who teaches music at Chesapeake high and middle schools, is the director; the jazz band is directed by Tom Chafin.
Chaffins said the band is made up mostly of older high school and college musicians who want to continue enjoying making music. He said Boyd Circuit Judge George Davis plays alto saxophone.
"We have a trumpet player who comes from Olive Hill and another guy who comes from Charleston," he said.
The 40-member symphonic band will perform a wide variety of music, Chaffins said, including classic marches, more contemporary songs and movie themes.
"It's an eclectic variety," he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic reduced their numbers a little lately, but it has been active since at least the early 1980s, Chaffins, the third director the group has had, said.
The jazz band, which started about six years ago, will play swing, Latin and rock.
"(The jazz band) is mostly the same people, but a few just come to play with the jazz band," Chaffins said. "They wanted an outlet to play that kind of music, too."
He said many members have been involved from the group's beginning.
"Some just picked up an instrument out of a closet a couple of years ago and wanted to get back into it," he said. "We take all kinds. We will work with you."
There is no admission fee for Saturday's concert, but donation buckets will be available; the bands use donations to buy music.
