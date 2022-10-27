CATLETTSBURG A local blues musician was officially sentenced to spend nearly two decades in prison by Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent on Thursday afternoon.
Larry R. Whitt, 63, of Ashland, was indicted back in 2020 on eight counts of various sexual offenses.
Whitt appeared via video conference on Thursday in front of his family and victim to hear the sentence handed down.
Judge Vincent acknowledged that the victim in the case had provided a victim impact statement but it was sealed and was not read aloud in court.
Vincent also informed Whitt that, by law, he could request to be present in person instead of appearing virtually, but Whitt permitted the court to continue the proceeding.
Whitt’s attorney, David Mussetter, spoke first saying that as odd as it was, this was a day that Whitt had been looking forward to.
Mussetter said that after being confronted about the “horrible events,” Whitt confessed and begged God and the victim for forgiveness.
“I am very sorry for the damage caused and I accept full responsibility,” said Whitt.
After statements from Mussetter and Whitt, Judge Vincent read a list of charges and the corresponding sentences.
Whitt was sentenced to a total of 17-and-a-half years on eight total counts including first-degree sodomy and six total counts of sexual abuse against a victim under the age of 12.
Part of Whitt’s plea agreement requires him to register as a sexual offender for the duration of his life.
Whitt has similar charges pending in Florida.