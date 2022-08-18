CATLETTSBURG A local blues musician pleaded guilty Thursday to charges of sodomy and sexual abuse, putting an end to a legal ordeal stretching roughly two years in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Larry Whitt, 63, of Ashland, entered a guilty plea to eight charges, in exchange for 17 1/2 years in prison.
Whitt appeared via Zoom from the Boyd County Detention Center. While Judge John Vincent recited the charges to Whitt, the disgraced musician appeared to keep his head down, stating “guilty, sir” to each charge.
Whitt was indicted in August of 2020 on multiple sex crimes, after he was accused of molesting a girl beginning when she was 11 years old.
Prior to accepting the plea agreement, Vincent made sure the child had agreed to the terms of the agreement, as well as law enforcement. The child’s guardian ad litem — a lawyer appointed to serve the best interests of the kid — said the victim wished for a plea agreement to avoid testifying in court.
Vincent set Whitt’s sentencing date for Oct. 20 at 1 p.m.