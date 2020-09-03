CATLETTSBURG A Boyd County grand jury indicted a local musician this week on multiple sex-crime charges.
Larry R. Whitt, 61, of Ashland, was charged in mid-August in district court after a Kentucky State Police investigation revealed he had sexually abused a preteen girl over the course of a few years, according to court records.
Whitt was charged by the grand jury with eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse, class D felonies, and two Class A sex offense felonies. The two class A felonies carry with them 20 to 50 years in prison a piece.
Whitt is a local blues musician who has performed throughout Tennessee, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. After an eight-year stint performing in Chicago during the 1990s, Whitt returned to the area in 2000.
Last month’s arrest sparked a political maelstrom in Ashland, after former restaurant owner Robert Batchelor publicly compared the Whitt situation to city commissioner Marty Gute's marriage of a 14-year-old back in 1979. Gute was 24 at the time and has since defended himself by stating it was a case of mistaken age and has refused to step down from his position on the city commission.
Whitt, on the other hand, was at least 58 during the conduct charged in the indictment.
Batchelor, who said Whitt had performed at his establishment in the past, said he felt like the arrest should bring awareness to sexual abuse in the region.
