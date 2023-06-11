Some local students are among the 3,000 recipients of the National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2023 competition to more than 3,800.
Winners from the Tri-State regions are:
• Hannah E. Laney of Ashland, The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, Bowling Green; likely career field: medicine.
• Luke H. Bird of Barboursville, W.Va., Cabell-Midland High School,, likely career field: mechanical engineering.
• Kevin M. Moloney of Barboursville, W.Va.; Cabell-Midland High School; likely career field: Business management.