HUNTINGTON At the intersection of rural, mountainous terrain and life-saving medical advancements, you’ll find Healthnet Aeromedical Services and a fleet of aircraft and individuals that stand ready 24/7 to serve the Tri-State.
Founded in 1986, the critical care transport center is vital in providing quick, diligent and safe transportation for a wide variety of patients with its dedicated staff and, essentially, floating emergency rooms.
In an unassuming modular home stationed just behind Cabell Huntington Hospital’s ER sits the command center for Healthnet’s base No. 3 — the closest station largely serving Boyd, Carter and surrounding counties.
The EC130 is one of the aircrafts dispatched from base 3 and functions like most other helicopters. The single-engine craft consists of a three-bladed rotor to generate its lift, a tail fan consisting of an anti-torque device used for control and steering — all powered by jet fuel.
However, it’s the inside of the craft that sets it apart.
Despite its size, the craft is equipped to respond to any trauma or transport and can fly with a team of paramedics, nurses and physicians if the need arises — and if the crew fits within weight guidelines for flight.
The EC130 is one of the smaller in its fleet, Carrie Jones, the corporate communications manager for Healthnet said.
Yet the 130 is considered “ol’ reliable,” because it’s capable of holding larger patients due to their positioning next to the pilot in the helicopter, called a “side loader.”
“There are bigger helicopters where the patient isn’t near the pilot. The two other in the fleet are larger with almost a tunnel which has a bigger space for clinicians to work,” Jones said.
Regardless of the stature of the helicopter, each flight is supplied with blood and plasma for immediate transfusions and clotting, ventilators, IV pumps, airway equipment, external pacemakers and a pharmacy-sized stock of essential medications.
Any medical intervention that a patient would otherwise have to wait for if being transported by EMS can be provided in the air and in a space so small, the average adult wouldn’t have the headspace to stand up.
All equipment requiring electricity is powered by an inverter, or a small internal generator, that’s charged at every base touchdown.
The average flight travels at about 120 mph ground speed, making a trip from Ashland to Lexington in 50 minutes. With the only local trauma centers at Cabell and St. Mary’s, time is of the essence and speed is important.
Jordan Walker, the flight team leader at base 3, with 13 years in the medical field, believes flight safety doesn’t take a back seat in spite of the need to respond quickly.
Seated in his jumpsuit, prepared to take action at a moment’s notice, Walker walked The Daily Independent through the critical checklist that must be met before any liftoff, even on scene of a trauma.
Every latch must be secured, stowage compartments tightly closed, antennas checked, any leakages noted — every inch of the aircraft is cleared down to the screws on the tail fan to aid in avoiding air transport fatalities.
Walker said something as simple as a latch left open could rip a hole in the side of the craft that could result in catastrophe.
As if the checklist wouldn’t send the average person into a frenzy, Walker and his team complete it in an average of 45 seconds.
In addition to the physical condition of the helicopter, Walker explained the detailed conditional requirements concerning weather and terrain.
Visibility is key for pilots who must make a ruling dependent on wind speed and direction and knowing the risk of unforecasted storms where one lightening bolt could render a flight perilous.
If conditions are right for takeoff, a pilot must then consider the issue of the weight of the craft.
Considering the inside of the cab has room for one patient, the pilot and at least one transport nurse and paramedic at all times, any additional weight isn’t conducive to a safe flight.
The flight nurse aboard typically contains the hospital procedural background and the inflight paramedic has the 911 and stabilizing insight, making a knowledgeable and effective team of two, Walker said.
During specialty transports, a neonatal, pediatric physician or respiratory therapist may join, if they fit under the weight requirement, Walker said.
In certain instances a pilot may burn fuel to shed weight to accommodate more bodies and in some cases somebody may get left behind to be picked up later.
Walker said every pre-weighed piece of equipment onboard is combined with patient, crew and fuel weight and entered into a pre-fabricated form — all completed by the time the medical command center has ended the phone call with the requesting party.
The pilots are beyond qualified, according to Walker, who said Healthnet requires a significant amount of flight hours required — more than that asked of even commercial pilots.
“We’re a solid group of people, with high expectations,” Walker said.
Walker said Healthnet serves on-scene traumas and everyday medical transports from local hospitals to those as far as Baltimore, Maryland, or Vanderbilt in Tennessee.
King’s Daughters in Ashland to the University of Kentucky is a daily trip, according to Walker.
Jones said the not-for-profit corporation is owned by three academic medical centers in the state of West Virginia: West Virginia University, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Charleston Area Medical Center.
With about 500 dispatched calls a year, Healthnet, its fleet and clinical capabilities are instrumental in saving local lives from 2,500 feet in the air.
While Jones admits she’s not a clinical person, “the opportunity to represent our clinicians is an honor. I’ve had situations where I get to see them treating patients. Imagine the stress, treating a patient in basically the size of a mini van or in the back seat of a car. It’s amazing what our people can do,” she said.