CATLETTSBURG In the same way one would test-drive a car before signing on the dotted line, a local man needed to see just how soon he could make parole before entering a guilty plea.
Steven Rankin, 47, of Ashland, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Rankin shuffled into court Wednesday morning in a bright orange jumpsuit and shackles after a seemingly endless docket of plea agreements.
Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis began to read the charges against Rankin.
Davis read aloud a script-like document ensuring Rankin had an understanding of what a guilty plea meant.
Instead of scheduling a pre-sentence hearing, Rankin chose to hear his sentence on the day of his guilty plea.
Davis began to explain to the defendant that he could face five to 10 years in the state penitentiary.
Before Davis could hand down the sentence, Rankin posed a question.
Rankin asked the judge if he served 15% of the sentence, would he be eligible for parole?
Judge Davis told Rankin that he had no control over probation and parole.
Rankin’s counsel quietly explained to his client that he most likely would serve 15% of the sentence before being parole-eligible.
Rankin then entered his guilty plea.
Judge Davis sentenced Rankin four years for each count of criminal mischief, four years for wanton endangerment and one year for terroristic threatening to run concurrently — meaning all charges will fall under four years’ worth of punishment.
Rankin is hoping he’ll be out on parole in seven and a half months.
Rankin is also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution upon release.