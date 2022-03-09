FLATWOODS A paranormal investigation has sought the help of a local artist.
Elias Reynolds got a call asking if he would help on an episode of “The Dead Files,” which aired Sunday on the Travel Channel.
He acted as a sketch artist as a Flatwoods resident recalled the spirits she’d seen in her house.
“‘The Dead Files’ is this medium, Amy Allan, and Steve DiSchiavi, a detective who go around to haunted houses,” Reynolds explained. “She goes in and has visions and feels like there are ghosts there. The detective works to see who all has died there.
“My role was, she explained what she saw, the visions she had of the ghosts, the feelings they gave off, like if they were good or evil, and while she explains that, I was sketching out what she said,” Reynolds continued.
He said he got involved because the producers of the show were looking for a sketch artist in the area near the haunted house. They found him by Googling and offered him the job.
Because he was sketching visions and emotions, the spectrum of work he did was wide. He said one of the sketches was rather abstract, but others included people in clothing that appeared to be from the early 1900s.
“She explained there was a lady who was being tormented in her house and there were several figures surrounding her bed in these old clothes from the early 1900s, veils, and men in top hats,” Reynolds said of a vision. “One thing she mentioned was a woman was holding her chest down while the real woman as in bed. It was pretty violent.
“Two other spirits at the end of the bed were holding her feet down, so they were trying to restrain her. There were several other women in veils, seven or eight people altogether surrounding the bed.”
He said there was a male spirit, too, who was “real agitated,” bouncing from wall to wall.
Reynolds said sketching from someone’s description was new to him, but Allen did a good job describing her vision. He said he met the makers of the show in a hotel room in Huntington. The sketch itself took about 45 minutes; the entire process took about four hours.
He said he would be open to such a job again, even though he’s not sure he believes in ghosts.
“I think there is the spiritual world around us that we don’t see, whether the spirits are actually of people we knew or if they’re spirits like evil spirits, I don’t know,” he said. “I think that’s beyond my comprehension.”
