ASHLAND Those enjoying Ashland’s new ZipRides can thank local resident, inventor and businessman Danny Harris, the man who brought ZipRides to the city.
Harris, who is a representative for Baltech Reliability Technologies, has traveled for the company and first saw electric scooters in use on a business trip.
“I first experienced electric shared scooters looking out the window at a mall while traveling through Indianapolis enroute to South Dakota. There were people of all ages zipping around everywhere,” Harris said. “At first I think it was the little boy inside me, but then I was thinking what a great business model, specifically the mobile app based business platform providing an affordable transit and recreational service.”
The scooters in Ashland are just one example of Harris’ innovative thinking.
The 70-year-old Ashland resident earned an associate degree in business management from Ashland Community and Technical College while working full time as a union industrial millwright during the early 1990s.
He began working for Special Metals Corp. in 1995 as an electrical mechanical technician, retiring after 20 years. But that wasn’t the end of his career.
“I have always loved to invent and have many ideas but have learned ideas are the easy part development is the major challenge,” Harris said.
He started Harris Technology LLC in 2004, which is based on a 1999 invention he patented: Precision Shaft Alignment System.
“(It’s) basically an industrial motor shaft alignment system with its own robotic-like automated jacking system,” Harris explained. “The system merited a grant of $50,000 by the Kentucky Science and Technology Corp., made up of all the Kentucky universities, to develop my first generation prototypes.
“This system can do in three minutes what used to take me all day to do with improved accuracy from .002” to .0002” accuracy,” he said.
It’s through the alignment system Harris learned about Baltech, which reached out to him.
“They flew to the USA to see my development and really liked it. They then flew me over to Germany and St. Petersburg, Russia, to see all their reliability developments.”
Then, they asked him to be their representative and distributor for the United States and Canada, which he has done successfully.
“For the last three years, up until COVID-19, Harris Technology had the highest volume of sales revenue than all 23 other Baltech distributors across the world,” he said.
As for the ZipRides, Harris recommends users visit zipride.fun before getting on the scooters, as there are several rules, including no riding on sidewalks and an age requirement of 16.
“You must read and agree to a ride at your own risk waiver before riding,” he said.
