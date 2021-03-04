CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man and a Detroit man were indicted last week in connection with a case worked by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force.
Christopher D. Reed, 30, of Ashland, and William Charles Knight, 32, of Detroit, were indicted in a case stemming from a Feb. 9 traffic stop on Midland Trail, according to court records.
Reed was wanted on a first-offense heroin trafficking warrant, stemming from a Feb. 3 incident, according court records.
Knight, a convicted felon, was sitting in the back of the 2020 Dodge Caravan with Michigan tags, with a gun inside a purse and a bag of weed in the floorboards, records show.
Both men were indicted as co-defendants in their cases.
Reed has been charged with four counts of first-offense heroin trafficking in connection with multiple drug transactions between Feb. 1 and Feb. 9.
Knight has been charged with one count of possession of marijuana.
Both men were charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force is a federally funded interagency force sponsored by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It is comprised of ATF agents and investigators from the Ashland Police Department, Kentucky State Police, the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department and the Catlettsburg Police Department.
