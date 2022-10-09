ASHLAND Eulas Hayes continues to give to others.
To date, the 89-year-old can claim having helped 963 lives by giving blood.
Hayes donated his 40th gallon of blood on Friday. He will mark his 90th birthday on Thursday.
Not only is he a longtime, regular donor, he's also blood program leader for the Boyd County Community Blood Drive, the longest-running blood drive in the area at 73 years.
“The need for blood is constant,” Erica Mani, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region. “Mr. Hayes is playing a vital role in keeping the blood supply available for patients counting on blood products for care — especially during this critical time. The Red Cross commends him on this incredible contribution.”
“The Red Cross appreciates the outstanding support of Mr. Hayes and others who roll up their sleeves to give,” said Adam Reaves, regional donor services executive for the American Red Cross. “ We need more people like Mr. Hayes, who give selflessly to help avoid a blood shortage.”
The American Red Cross needs all blood types. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those 17 and older, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave., Ashland.
• Oct. 21, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — St. Joseph High School, 912 S. Sixth St., Ironton.
• Nov. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Central Fire Station, 1021 Carter Ave., Ashland.
• Nov. 8, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Bellefonte Pavilion, 2000 Ashland Drive, Ashland.
• Nov. 9, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. — King's Daughters Medical Center Health Education Cener, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland.
To make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) RED CROSS or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.