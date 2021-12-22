ASHLAND Spider-Man, Superman, Mail Man.
Two of these superheroes exist in the pages of comic books, but one walks the very streets of the Ashland area, delivering packages and letters.
Back in August, a Westwood woman was working in her garden when her husband left to go about town.
When she was ready to go inside, she jiggled the door handle only to find it was locked — apparently her husband forgot she was outside. But there was a workaround — she could climb in through the second-story back deck and get into the house, according to Ashland Postmaster Angela Layne.
Just as the woman was getting over the deck rail, she looked down and froze because of a fear of heights.
And she stayed like that for 20 minutes.
Twenty minutes — that’s roughly the standard run time of a half-hour sitcom without the commercials. That’s about the length of listening to “Money” by Pink Floyd three full times. Twenty minutes is the amount of time it takes to get from Ashland to South Point, if traffic and lights cooperate.
Twenty minutes is a long time to be standing on top of a ladder, trembling with fear.
Enter Warren “Ed” McComas, Mail Man.
McComas said he doesn’t have a fear of heights — in fact, he’s a self-described adrenaline junkie.
“I fell off a 30-foot ladder once myself and I didn’t mind the fall, just the sudden stop,” he said.
At first, McComas offered to go up the ladder and meet the woman halfway — she couldn’t move as much as a rung, much less halfway down the ladder.
“I held the ladder still for her,” McComas said. “It was real rickety.”
With McComas holding it still, the woman managed to climb over the banister, into the safety of her own home.
That day, Layne said the customer came down to the post office, lauding McComas’ heroics.
Eventually, that information made its way up the ranks of the United States Postal Service, leading to McComas receiving the Postmaster General Hero Award at an intimate cermony Tuesday at the loading docks of the Ashland Post Office.
In a letter from the Office of the Postmaster General, McComas was commended for his actions that day by the head of the postal service.
His picture and a brief description of his actions will be placed on a wall at USPS Headquarters in Washington, D.C., commemorating his actions on that August day.
When asked to give a speech, all McComas said was “it wasn’t anything.”
As Babe Ruth’s ghost said in 1993’s “The Sandlot” — “Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.”
And The Mail Man is both.
(606) 326-2653 |