On the first day of the 2022 legislative session, one word seems to be on the mind of the local delegation: redistricting.
With the majority of eastern Kentucky counties seeing population decreases — from as low as 2.6% in Boyd to double-digit decreases in the southeast counties — seats are liable to shuffle around as lawmakers must figure out a way to meet state and federal requirements on election map drawing.
Under Kentucky law, all house districts must represent around 45,000 apiece.
Longtime Democratic State Senator Robin Webb (Grayson) said redistricting is “the No. 1 priority” in the first leg of the 60-day session that kicked off Tuesday.
Having been through the once-every-10-year process twice in her career — once as a state representative and once as a senator — Webb said she hopes see “constitutional approach that ensures one man, one vote is maintained.”
“It’s a challenge,” she said. “I think in some ways party politics get involved, but I don’t like to think about party. I just like to think about representing my people. I think over time you’re going to see the issue less along party lines and more a rural-urban divide.”
The call to follow the constitution was echoed by her Republican colleagues in the House of Represenatives — Danny Bentley (R-98th), Scott Sharp (R-100th) and Patrick Flannery (R-96th).
Bentley and Sharp said due to the mathematical requirements under state law, it’s hard to really change the composition of the districts — Bentley added that since Greenup and Boyd counties reside along the border of Ohio, there’s only so much space for boundaries map to work with.
“We can’t go north of the river,” Bentley said.
Flannery said even with population loss — in the northeastern Kentucky region, only Lawrence saw growth — he doesn’t expect there to be “massive reshuffling” of districts and representatives. He said there would be adjustments, but “no precincts would be split” under the proposal.
Flannery shared a proposed redistricting map with The Daily Independent that shows essentially musical chairs with the less populated counties in the state house.
Under the plan, the 98th District (Greenup and part of Boyd) would stay the same, the 96th District (currently Carter and Lawrence) would pick up Lewis from the 99th District and move Lawrence to the 100th District (almost all of Boyd currently). Western Boyd would also be absorbed into the 96th District under the proposal.
The 99th District (currently Rowan, Elliott and Lewis) would pick up Morgan County from the 97th District, which is currently comprised of that county and Johnson.
“It’s a difficult job,” Flannery said. “It’s easy to put districts on the map, but making sure they’re compliant with state and federal law makes it difficult.”
Flannery said resetting the deadline for candidates filing for election — which is currently this Friday — will also be addressed shortly.
While redistricting might be the thousand-pound gorilla on the state house floor, here are some other issues the delegation is looking at moving forward:
• Sen. Webb: Webb said she is looking to crack into the budget this and also said she wants to make “infrastructure, especially broadband a No. 1 priority.” She said the technology had progressed enough to make broadband investment affordable with major carriers and investing in that other infrastructure staples (sewer and water) will help attract jobs to the area.
• Rep. Bentley: After pushing to pass a bill last year that capped insulin costs at $30 for a 30-day supply, Bentley and Democratic state representative Patti Minter (Warren County) have prefiled a bill to establish an urgent need insulin program that would refresh the insulin supply on an emergency basis, essentially filling in the gaps for folks who fell into the cracks left in the law last year. Bentely also pre-filed a bill that would cap the cost of diabetes treatment supplies such as needles. He said addressing the cost of insulin is important since 500,000 Kentuckians suffer from diabetes.
• Rep. Sharp: In the coming weeks, Sharp said he is hoping to file a bill that would open up state assistance and resources to grandparents who have taken in a grandchild in lieu of being placed in foster care. He said he is still researching the issue and hopes to have the details down before taking it to the floor. Additionally, Sharp has signed onto a Republican-backed bill that would bar kids born as males from playing in girls’ school sports. However, the bill would not bar kids born as female from playing in boys’ school sports. Sharp said he wanted to lend his support to the bill because he believes it’s a “chromosomal issue.” He also said maybe transgender children could have their own league.
• Rep. Flannery: A bill he prefiled would clean up language in the commonwealth’s DUI statute to make refusal of a blood draw, a breath test or a urine grounds to have his or her license taken. He said the language of the bill will help tidy up a Kentucky and U.S. Supreme Court decision that called for blood draws to only be administered with a search warrant. He said as it stands now, if a motorist doesn’t submit to a blood draw, then that refusal is not admissible in court. He said right now, most DUI cases in Kentucky are drug-related and therefore do not show up with a breathalyzer.
