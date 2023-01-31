ASHLAND Two local state legislators received awards from the Kentucky League of Cities for their work in repealing the "Ashland Law," a convoluted liquor law that was established in the 1980s by the state legislature.
On Tuesday, Kentucky League CEO J.D. Chaney awarded Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) and Rep. Scott Sharp (R-Ashland) for their work in repealing the old statute that set up special liquor districts in Ashland.
Both politicians stated the bill to repeal the old Ashland law — while retaining the city's liquor licensing fees — took bipartisanship and working with local leaders.
"I think we work really well together," Sharp said. "If I have a problem or need to find out something, I know I can call Robin. And I'm hoping she's happy with me, too."
"We work together not only in Frankfort, but with our local leaders here," Webb said. "I can tell you this — your commissioners are not bashful. We talk all the time."
Webb tried to get the bill assigned to a committee, but the committee chair didn't want to take up any alcohol legislation that year. So Sharp, a freshman representative at the time, was able to get it through the House. Through a little parliamentary jockeying, Webb got the bill assigned to a different committee and it passed.
Chaney said it was a combination of Sharp's can-do attitude and Webb's experience that ultimately got the bill passed.
"Rep. Sharp took a controversial bill and took the bull by the horns and navigated it through the House, while Webb used her experience to get it through the senate," Chaney said. "It took a lot of people coming together to get this done."
The Kentucky League of Cities is a non-partisan organization comprised of 370 cities in Kentucky, providing legislative advocacy, legal consultation, insurance, training and policy development.
