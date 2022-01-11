Two local lawmakers have introduced a bill to curb a massive hike in car taxes this year.
Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) introduced SB 70 at Monday evening’s session of the Kentucky Legislature, while Rep. Patrick Flannery (R-Grayson) has introduced HB 6, a bill that would soften the blow.
The bill would peg the value of a motor vehicle at no more than 5% of the value of the prior year, with some exceptions.
Webb said the bill — which she admitted may be open to legal challenges — is in response to the rocketing values of cars in the wake of the COVID-19 economy. In a letter released by Webb from the Office of Property of Valuation dated Jan. 6, the year-end valuation would increase by around 40%.
In other words, if one’s tax on a vehicle was $100 last year, it would be $140 this year.
The office cited four factors in the hike — high new vehicle pricing, limited output of new vehicles, increased dealer demand on used models and limited supply of used vehicles.
“Right now, the used car market is going for $10,000 to $30,000 over sticker in some cases,” Webb said. “This computer chip shortage and supply chain issue has caused an anomaly in car values. I bought a truck last year and I could easily sell it for the price I bought it at, even after driving it for a year.”
Webb said with people already financially hurting, she doesn’t think the state should add onto to that burden — especially since state coffers are currently sound.
Flannery’s bill works a bit differently — rather than capping the amount at a fixed rate, it would base the standard value of the car on an average trade-in value, not on a rough or clean trade-in amount. Any overpayment in the 2022 tax year could be refunded, with a listing out there on the Internet for two years.
Flannery, who earlier in the day texted that he would call The Daily Independent, never did prior to the House going in to session at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Nothing on the legislative calendar showed Flannery in any committee on Tuesday morning.
