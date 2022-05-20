Pollinators presentation
HUNTINGTON
“Gardening for Pollinators” will be presented at 10 a.m. May 28 at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Dr. Mike Beck, HMA’s conservatory director, will discuss how to attract pollinators, especially bees, and explain the importance of pollinators; how to select plants to attract pollinators; and several ways to provide for the non-flower needs of pollinators.
If you are interested in acquiring five plants selected by Beck to start your garden, then there is a $40 registration fee; otherwise, there is no charge for attending this PowerPoint presentation and no registration is required.
For more information on programs at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call (304) 529-2701.
MEETINGS
Monday
6 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education, special working session, Boyd County Public Schools District Office Annex, 1100 Bob McCullough Drive.
Tuesday
7:30 p.m. — Boyd County Board of Education special meeting, Boyd County High School alumni auditorium, 14375 Lions Lane.