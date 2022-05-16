GRAYSON

The Grayson Rotary Club will have a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon May 28 at Brown's Mobile Home Parts during Memory Days.

The meal, which includes pancakes, bacon and sausage, coffee, water, milk and juice will be available for $6.

BCC bridge

winners named

ASHLAND

Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 11 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Norma Meek; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Cathy Hood.

Raccoon FWC

plans revival

GREENUP

A revival is planned starting May 23 at Raccoon Freewill Baptist Church.

Larry Madden will preach and music will be provided by: May 23 — Ashleigh Riffe; May 24 — His Singing Servants; May 25 — The Litteral Family; May 26 — The Gray Family; May 27 — Ron and Ceila Blevins; and May 28 — Dave and Sue Gray.

Services will be at 7 p.m. nightly.

Steve Stapleton is pastor.

Plant, seed

swap Saturday

HUNTINGTON

Cabell County Master Gardeners will have its annual Plant Exchange and Seed Swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Wild Ramp.

All plants must be disease-free and in labeled pots with garden or potting soil.

The Wild Ramp is at 555 14th St. West.

Tags

Trending Video