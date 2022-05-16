GRAYSON
The Grayson Rotary Club will have a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon May 28 at Brown's Mobile Home Parts during Memory Days.
The meal, which includes pancakes, bacon and sausage, coffee, water, milk and juice will be available for $6.
BCC bridge
winners named
ASHLAND
Bellefonte Country Club bridge winners for May 11 are: first — Kathy Setterman; second — Norma Meek; third — Kay Memmer; fourth — Cathy Hood.
Raccoon FWC
plans revival
GREENUP
A revival is planned starting May 23 at Raccoon Freewill Baptist Church.
Larry Madden will preach and music will be provided by: May 23 — Ashleigh Riffe; May 24 — His Singing Servants; May 25 — The Litteral Family; May 26 — The Gray Family; May 27 — Ron and Ceila Blevins; and May 28 — Dave and Sue Gray.
Services will be at 7 p.m. nightly.
Steve Stapleton is pastor.
Plant, seed
swap Saturday
HUNTINGTON
Cabell County Master Gardeners will have its annual Plant Exchange and Seed Swap from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Wild Ramp.
All plants must be disease-free and in labeled pots with garden or potting soil.
The Wild Ramp is at 555 14th St. West.