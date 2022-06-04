AARF supply drive today
ASHLAND
Ashland Animal Rescue Fund will have a supply drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Ashland Walmart on River Hill Road.
Items needed include Purina dog and puppy chow; Purina Beneful adult dry dog food; Purina One kitten food and adult cat food; canned adult cat food; canned Pedigree puppy food; paper towels; bleach (labeled 99.9% bacteria killing); laundry detergent; Dawn dish soap; and, slip lead leash.
Monetary donations and gift cards also will be accepted.
Blood drive set for June 13
ASHLAND
A blood drive this month will offer the chance to win prizes.
The drive will be from 1 to 6 p.m. June 13 at the Health and Education Center at King’s Daughters Medical center, 2201 Lexington Ave.
Every donor will be entered into a drawing for a Jamaican vacation in July and a Toyota RAV 4 in September.
To sign up for an appointment, visit KYBloodCenter.org or call (800) 775-2522.
Paving to start on Main Street
GREENUP
Anyone using Main Street/Walnut Street (Ky. 2541) in downtown Greenup should watch for no parking and flagged traffic the week of June 6.
Contractors will remove and replace sidewalk ramps on Monday, June 6. Full paving operations will begin on Tuesday on Ky. 2541 between the U.S. 23-Ky. 1 intersection through downtown to U.S. 23 across the Little Sandy River.
No parking will be permitted on the street during construction.
The project is under a low-bid Transportation Cabinet highway improvement contract totaling $236,236 — awarded to Mountain Enterprises.
Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions.
