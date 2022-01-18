Due to the current COVID situation, King’s Daughters Medical Center updated its visitor policy on Tuesday.
KDMC announced only one designated visitor per inpatient is permitted in the hospital at a time. Inpatients, KDMC announced, may designate two people who can visit, but the first visitor must leave the hospital before the second one arrives.
Outpatients may have one person accompany them during their visit, if necessary, according to KDMC. Outpatient visits include office visits and diagnostic testing/treatment areas.
KDMC’s visitation policies for obstetrics, pediatrics, surgery and emergency remain unchanged.
There may be exceptions, according to KDMC, such as end-of-life care, other special circumstances or for those with cognitive or physical limitations on a case-by-case basis.
Visitors may enter the facility at one of three designated entry points: Lexington Avenue (7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday), Parkview Patient Tower 1 (7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday) or Parkview Patient Tower 2 (anytime, 24/7).
Visitors will receive a pass, which must be worn at all times.
Children age 12 and up are welcome, but those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Children age 2 and up must wear a mask.
Visit kdmc.org or the King’s Daughters Medical Center Facebook page for more information and for updates.