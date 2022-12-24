HUNTINGTON Olympic opportunities aren’t such a far shot for one local gym, as one young gymnast recently traveled to the U.S. Olympic Training Facility in Colorado and secured his position on the Future Stars Junior National Development Team.
Isaiah Hassett, 12, said he began his gymnastics journey early and naturally. “I was always flipping and knocking stuff over in the house,” he said.
Hassett said his habit of swinging, climbing and tumbling led him into a gymnastics gym at the age of 3 where he now works diligently to hone his talents and perfect his skills.
Although it wasn’t until six years into the sport that Hassett would fall into the hands of Bozhidar “Bozhi” Russev, a man that’s no stranger to gymnastic success himself.
Prior to opening Bozhi’s Gym Nest in Huntington in 1996, Russev was a member of the Men’s Bulgarian National Gymnastics Team from 1960-1966.
According to Russev’s biography section on the gym’s webpage, shoulder injuries slowed his career, which launched him into coaching.
After eventually coming to the United States to coach, Russev ran the YMCA’s gymnastics program until founding his own gym after outgrowing the space at the Y.
Russev has amounted five world championships and two Olympic games under his belt as coach.
Russev said one component of an athlete like Hassett is his natural ability, but gymnastics is truly all about the mental aspect.
“My philosophy is that human beings act according to their mind. You have to picture the skill,” Russev said.
The coach explained it’s inherently important that a gymnast understand and visualize a skill before attempting it and to have the drive to stand up to try again even after failing.
“Don’t stop fighting for it,” Hassett added.
Russev also described the first impression Hassett had on him.
“I saw mistakes I’m still trying to clean up,” he laughed.
Russev added that what sets Hassett apart is not just his athletic ability, but his genuine love of the sport, his intelligence and his inquisitive nature.
“He asks questions. He processes things,” Russev said.
Hassett is a Level 8 gymnast — the highest level possible for his age — and appears to be developing steadily.
Russev explained last season Hassett placed 14th, but had elevated to fifth place by the time he got to the U.S. Olympic Training Facility.
“I had a really good meet,” Hassett said, despite recovering from strep throat the week prior, leaving him unable to practice at his usual level.
Hassett had goals to make the top 14 at the competition and said he was surprised that not only did he smash that goal, he qualified to attend Future Stars National Camp this summer in Colorado — the same place Olympic gymnasts train.
“The floors are super bouncy,” Hassett said, adding the soft pit is perfect for training high bar, Hassett’s favorite event.
Hassett said he doesn’t have much apprehension approaching the competition or when trying new skills, crediting his coaches, who Hassett said feels more like family.
On top of national championships, Russev’s grandson recently received a scholarship for gymnastics at The Ohio State University.
When asked how it felt to train such successful athletes, Russev said that just means he’s doing what he set out to do.
“That’s the reason I do it,” Russev said, “to see my results.”
Hassett said he has full intentions to stay in the gym and aims for his own spot on the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics Team, “just like all gymnasts do,” Hassett said.
But first, college.
Hassett has his eyes on Ohio State, but said that’s subject to change.
“Plus it’s close to home,” Russev added with a grin.