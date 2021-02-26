ASHLAND Local Girl Scouts have moved to a new home.
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road Council hosted the grand opening of its new office in Ashland Town Center on Friday.
Mayor Matt Perkins and the council leadership participated in the ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. The event also kicked off National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.
The 1,300-square-foot store, which is near JC Penney, is open to the public at noon today. The first 100 attendees will receive a free gift, and health care workers, first responders and essential workers who visit the shop and show an official ID will receive a free box of Girl Scout cookies.
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road CEO Susan Douglas said she encourages visitors to the new office.
“Having a retail presence at Ashland Town Center will be a destination for members and volunteers, and also provides our Council with significant community visibility and impact,” she said.
The new GSKWR retail store will be the site of programs, as well as a place to buy uniforms, badges, spiritwear and other Girl Scout supplies.
Girl Scout cookies are being sold at kiosks near Bath and Body Works during the weekend hours and at the new store during the week through cookie season.
To find a local Girl Scout to purchase cookies from, visit gskentucky.org/findcookies.