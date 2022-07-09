HUNTINGTON The Wild Ramp will celebrate 10 years of operation from 1 to 4 p.m. July 17 at its location at 555 14th St. W.
The nonprofit store sells locally grown produce, meat and dairy products, as well as other handmade items, such as soap, lotion, pottery, candy, frozen meals, beverages, preserves and honey. All items sold are produced with a 150-mile radius of the store.
The event, which occurs on National Ice Cream Day, will include a sampling of ice cream made in the region and sold at The Wild Ramp.
The schedule:
1 to 1:30 p.m. — Opening remarks, cake, Meet the Producers.
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Online Food Hub Tour No. 1.
1:30 to 2:30 Jeni’s Ice Cream tasting (Limited seating; registration is $15/person; visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/twr/event/853359)
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Online Food Hub Tour No. 2.
3:30 to 4 p.m. — Closing.
Those who sign up before July 17 to donate $10 each month will receive a sticker, shopping bag and T-shirt, as well as entry into a drawing for two Farm to Table dinner tickets. Winner will be announced at the conclusion of the birthday event.
For more information, call (304) 523-7267 or visit wildramp.org.