RUSSELL Crews worked quickly Tuesday morning to put out a fire at the Russell Arby’s.
Crews from the Russell and Flatwoods Fire Departments extinguished the blaze, which was reported a little before 8:30 a.m on Russell Plaza.
Russell chief Billy Selvage said when crews first arrived, the fire “was rolling pretty good.” The extent of the damage caused by the fire itself was minimal, however Selvage said the restaurant suffered water damage as a result of snuffing it out.
“We tried to use fire extinguishers at first to keep the property damage to a minimum, but we had to use a high dose of water to get it out,” Selvage said.
According to the chief, workers at the restaurant turned on the deep fryer and heard a “pop” — flames shot up the hood range system and into the attic of the fast food establishment, causing a small roof fire.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
In addition to fire crews, the Russell and Bellefonte Police Departments also responded to the scene.
Crews began clearing out at around 9:15 a.m.
