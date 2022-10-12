ASHLAND A film about former students and graduates of Booker T. Washington School is in the works; it’s a project of the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum.
Wes Thompson, of Whiskey Tango Creative Group, said he will do much of the work on the oral history production.
“I got a call from Darrell Smith, a local community leader who is spearheading the creation of the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center and Black History Museum,” Thompson said. “He told me what they were looking for. I met him at the future site of the museum and we started brainstorming ideas. He is the true creator of this project.”
Thompson is seeking people connected to the school to interview. He’s also looking for pictures or any other artifacts that would be helpful.
“Due to the fact we have absolutely zero film footage of the school when it existed, the documentary will be a collection of testimonials from former students or potentially their family members,” he explained. “We may also speak with those simply knowledgeable about the former school and its history. These testimonials will be accompanied with photos in hopes of giving the viewer some visual representation of the building, students and staff. It’s going to be more about the personal stories being told, not simply the school’s history.”
While Thompson said there’s no cap on the number of people he would interview, he’d like to talk to eight to 12.
Funding isn’t a problem, Thompson said.
“Darrell has told me there’s funding available for this project. What he doesn’t know is I’m not gonna charge him a dime to produce it,” Thompson said. “Consider it my first contribution to the new Community Center. I guess I’ll let that be a surprise when he reads this.”
Thompson said while he’d like to finish the film by the end of the year, he’s not bound to any artificial deadlines and doesn’t want to add pressure to the project.
“We’ll let it come together organically and hope we run into the ‘happy accidents’ that make projects like this special,” he said.
The film doesn’t have a name yet, and Thompson said he hopes Smith and others involved with the museum will have input, adding it’s more their project than his.
Still, helping record area history is important to him.
“Anyone who knows me well knows I like to be involved in just about anything that’s based on the betterment of the community,” Thompson said. “This project is not just about creating a place for people to learn and enjoy in the future, but also about preserving the past. How could I say no?”