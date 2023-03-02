HUNTINGTON Regional Reeds Film Festival will give local filmmakers a chance on the silver screen.
The festival, set for Saturday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, will include:
- 12:30 p.m. — “Peerless City:” Portsmouth, Ohio, was once promoted as the “peerless city,” brimming with industry. Built on the banks of the Ohio River, people came for opportunity. Since then, the city has weathered problems and changed slogans. This film explores how Portsmouth’s regional and community identity has evolved along with the city’s slogans. The central question: “What role do these slogans play in constructing the identity (and therefore the narrative) of the place?”
- 2:30 p.m. — “Picture Proof:” After giving birth to Piper, Ashley enrolled in a long-term residential recovery program in Louisville, and newborn Piper went to live with her grandparents in West Virginia. One year after treatment, Ashley is working to rebuild her life and helping other women struggling with addiction. “Picture Proof” is a testament to a life worth documenting, the love and labor of recovery, and the beauty and potential each life holds.
- 5:30 p.m. — “The Wake-Up Call:” Cabin Creek, West Virginia, native Dave Evans was a renowned prosthetist, humanitarian and peace activist. At 18, Dave lost both legs below the knees during the Vietnam War. He dedicated his post-military career to fitting thousands of people with artificial legs, arms and hands in conflict zones across the world. He was committed to transforming lives shattered by these seemingly never-ending, interchangeable wars. Dave died at 68 in Guatemala in 2020.
- 7:30 p.m. — “The Good Fight:” Filmed in Huntington and featuring local actors and production crew, “The Good Fight” is a faith-based film about boxing, which also features “Dukes of Hazard” star John Schneider. The film tells the story of Luke, who after a series of bad decisions, threatens to destroy his family and career. Luke must look inside himself and decide what’s really worth fighting for.
The theater is at 925 Fourth Ave. For ticket information or purchases, call (304) 696-3326.