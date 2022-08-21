SUMMIT New court decisions in a "kids-for-cash" scandal ordered a former judge to cough up nearly $200 million in damages.
Mark A Ciavanella, 72, previously of Pennsylvania, was busted for being involved in a "kids-for-cash" controversy when he accepted large sums of money from a co-owner and builder of juvenile detention facilities in exchange for a surplus of young inmates. He is currently in the Federal Correctional Institution in Ashland.
According to the Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to 300 people on Thursday. Judge Conner wrote that the plaintiffs are "the tragic human casualties of a scandal of epic proportions."
Reports indicate that Ciavanella had put on a façade of a "zero tolerance" policy when he would sentence first-time offenders, some as young as 8, with minor charges to serve substantial time in the for-profit juvenile detention facilities.
Charges committed by the children would be as minor as jaywalking, smoking on school grounds and mocking a principal online. The zero tolerance policy ensured a large amount of lock-ups and steady income for the builder and co-owner of the institutions.
It was reported at the time that Ciavanella had received $2.6 million during the duration of the scheme.
Ciavanella resigned from his position as Luzerene County Judge prior to the public release of his offenses.
On Sept. 9, 2009, a federal grand jury in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, indicted Ciavanella on charges of racketeering, money laundering, extortion, bribery and federal tax violations when he failed to report income to the IRS.
Ciavanella was sentenced to 28 years in federal prison.
Since the scheme was uncovered, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has thrown out thousands of juvenile convictions issued by Ciavanella.
Ciavanella is scheduled for release in 2035. He will be 85 years old.
