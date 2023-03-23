As spring develops, local farmers markets are gearing up for another season, each preparing to offer a unique shopping experience.
Boyd County
Plans are being made for the Boyd County farmers market. Those interested in being part of the market should attend one of the organizational meetings, Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension Agent for horticulture, said. The business meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 13 at the office at 2420 Center Street in Catlettsburg. The following meeting will be at 9 a.m. April 15 at the office.
Bowling said hours and days will be determined at the April 13 meeting, but she said she expects the schedule will be the same as last year: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout on Tuesdays and from 2 to 6 p.m. or sellout on Thursdays at King's Daughters Medical Center parking lot K; and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout on Saturdays at Cedar Knoll Family Care Center, across from Camp Landing.
The market, which will run through October, will take senior and WIC vouchers again and training will be provided at the meetings.
Greenup County
Opening day will be May 6 at the Greenup County Extension Office in Wurtland. Sales will occur from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; next door, the McConnell House will have its annual Derby Party.
Linda Hieneman, Greenup County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources, said the market is in the middle of a construction project that will provide a sheltered area for vendors and shoppers, so the market will work around it. A meeting on April 11 will give vendors the chance to firm up plans for summer.
The market likely will keep the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
In addition to all handmade and homegrown items, breakfast and lunch foods will be available from food trucks on opening day.
The office is at 35 Wurtland Ave. For more information, call (606) 836-0201.
Carter County
Farmers in Carter County will make final decisions about the farmers market at a meeting near the end of May, Rebecca Konopka, Carter County Extension Agent for agriculture and natural resources, said, noting they prefer to have a later sales season based on the growing season.
The market will be behind the extension office in Grayson and in the Save-A-Lot parking lot in Olive Hill, she said, and will include some crafters' products at the Olive Hill site.
"We usually close at the end of October because the vouchers are good until then," she said. "We'll just kind of wait and see how the summer goes."
For more information, call (606) 474-6686.
Other markets
• Lawrence County Extension agent for agriculture and natural resources Laura Maggard said final decision will be made at an upcoming meeting, but markets likely will open just after July 4.
"We are open on Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon or sellout," Maggard said.
Special events such as evening markets with local artisans are likely to be offered.
"We have a lot of farmers with high tunnels which extends the growing season," she said, adding corn, beans and tomatoes are the best sellers. "They usually take a little longer to come in."
For more information, call the extension office at (606) 673-9495.
• Ironton's farmers market's spring meeting will be April 4 at the City Center, at which time details will be determined. The site is at South Second Street. For more information, visit the market's Facebook page.
• The Elliott County Farmers Market typically opens July through October. For more information, call (606) 738-6440.
(606) 326-2661 |