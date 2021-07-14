Two local teachers are on the short list to become Kentucky Teacher of the Year.
Steffanie Skiles from McKell Middle School in Greenup County and Miranda Newland from Campbell Elementary School in Raceland-Worthington both received the Valvoline Teacher Achievement Award. They are two of 24 from across the state to receive the recognition.
Eight apiece from the elementary, middle and high school levels were recognized with the award. The 24 are semifinalists for the Kentucky Teacher of the Year.
“I’m just beside myself regarding it,” said Steffanie Skiles, McKell Middle School music teacher. “It’s an honor to represent McKell Middle School, Greenup County Schools. As a music teacher, it’s not very often you hear at the state level about music folks in this capacity, so I’m just beside myself.”
Skiles was named a semifinalist last year. The teachers are nominated for the award by students, parents or colleagues who believe they are deserving of the recognition. The teachers then fill out an application.
“Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, parents, administrators and others,” a press release stated.
“I originally wasn’t going to do the application again,” Skiles said. “Since I got it last year, I didn’t want to seem ungrateful … but I thought about it, talked it over and out of respect to whoever nominated me, I decided to do it. And the fact that I’m a semifinalist again is just crazy. I can’t believe it. (I am) very fortunate.”
Skiles began at McKell following her graduation from Morehead State in 2017. Her motto has been to do everything possible to make her class and learning fun.
“If I’m doing everything I can to make it fun and entertainment and make the students happy, then I can really start teaching about music and they want to love it,” Skiles said. “If I can keep it fun, teach music, the rest will work out.”
“Like adults, if we’re not enjoying it, we’re not going to stick with it or like it,” Skiles added.
For Skiles, her favorite thing is watching the growth of the children she teaches. Students are able to participate in band and choir beginning in middle school, which is were Skiles says their knowledge and love for the subject grows.
“For me, it’s really exciting to see a kid, who starts with me in sixth grade, on like a trumpet, and sounds like, as the parents will say, sounds like a dying cow, and then by the end of the year we’re playing full-fledged songs,” said Skiles.
Newland just finished her first year in her new role teaching preschool at Campbell.
“First of all, I’m completely overwhelmed with gratification,” Newland said. “I never expected to receive that nomination and I’m very humbled that somebody thought that much of me to nominate me for such a prestigious award.”
Newland said she was shocked and is very curious about who nominated her as they had to write an essay to do so.
“I feel like there are so many teachers out there that do such a good job and work so hard and I know it and I see it,” said Newland. “I see it every day when I leave my building. I’ve seen it at my previous schools. I know there are a lot of hard-working teachers out there. I feel like they deserve it too.”
Newland said she has grown over the last year in teaching and credits principal Abby Laber for the encouragement to teachers to pursue more professional development. The school’s commitment to community, parents and students is an important aspect to Newland.
“I truly believe that early childhood education is the key to lifelong success,” said Newland. “One of the biggest goals of early childhood education is to form a strong family connection and at Campbell Elementary School, I feel like we do a great job of that. It’s really nice to have that impact on their beginning foundation because you set them up for that lifelong success.”
She is adamant about the importance of preschool setting up a child for developing social-emotional wellness and academic skills in young children. Everything down to structured play and the questions teachers use to engage the students are planned out, effective strategies to aid in their learning, Newland said.
Newland is a graduate of Raceland High School and is thankful for the opportunity to give back to the community that took care of her and raised her.
“I’ve had a lot of people that have congratulated me and told me that I deserved it, and maybe I do, but I just feel like there are so many other teachers out there that deserve it equally or even more so than I do,” Newland said. “So I am very, very grateful and very happy to represent my district and bring such positive attention to my district and to my community.”
The 24 teachers will be recognized in a virtual event on Sept. 9 and the teacher of each grade level will be announced. From there the Kentucky Teacher of the Year will be selected and move on to represent the Bluegrass in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
“Teachers across Kentucky have done a tremendous job keeping learning going for our students now more than ever,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “On behalf of the Kentucky Department of Education, I congratulate these award-winning educators. Their work is hard, humbling, exhilarating and challenging. Every day they step up to the plate to make a difference in the lives of our children.”
The teachers were selected by the Kentucky Department of Education and Valvoline Inc.
“Judging was conducted in May by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators, many of whom have more than 25 years of teaching experience,” a released stated.
The 24 teachers receive a cash award from Valvoline. If named one of the three Teachers of the Year for each grade-level, they will be gifted custom-designed glassware commemorating the accomplishment.
“We are honored to celebrate some of Kentucky’s most outstanding educators who have exhibited extraordinary resilience during this past year,” said Sam Mitchell, Valvoline’s chief executive officer. “Despite the difficulties they faced during a global pandemic, Kentucky’s teachers have continued to place their focus on educational excellence — and this year’s award winners exemplified this priority. Valvoline is pleased to celebrate and recognize these outstanding teachers.”
(606) 326-2652 |