Maria Whaley, owner/director of the Ashland Regional Dance Theatre and Ashland Youth Ballet director, has been named to Dance Masters of America National Board of Directors.
Whaley holds the title of National Area Director representing Chapter 15 (Carolina Dance Masters), Chapter 17 (Mid-Atlantic Dance Masters), Chapter 35 (Lone Star) and Chapter 37 (Dixie Dance Masters). Her duties include acting as a liaison for the chapters to the national board assisting with organizational issues, attending chapter meetings, judging chapter solo or group competitions, and any other type of support the chapter may need from the national level.
The Dance Masters of America an organization that upholds the integrity of dance as an artistic expression ensuring that all members are qualified by examination to teach their respective dance disciplines. Whaley, a DMA member of 38 years, certified shortly after returning from her collegiate dance program. She attended Virginia Intermont College as a ballet teaching major studying in the summer with Atlanta Ballet.
With DMA, she attended and graduated from the the four-year Dance Masters of America Teacher Training School program, which includes ballet, jazz, tap, modern and acrobatics. Whaley holds several other certifications with American Ballet Theatre National Training Curriculum, Progressing Ballet Technique and Leap n Learn. Her students have gone on to collegiate dance programs, Broadway touring shows, professional dance companies and medical professions dealing with injury prevention and health. Several dancers have earned scholarships and a variety of awards for their classroom skills and stage performance.
Whaley is in her 40th year of teaching in Ashland and the surrounding region.