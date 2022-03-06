CATLETTSBURG
A 36-year-old man accused of sexually abusing a child had his pretrial moved to April 15 on Friday.
Defense Attorney Michael Curtis asked for the reset in the case of Steven S. Smith in order to have more time to get information from an investigating agency.
Smith, of Ashland, is accused of sexually abusing a child under 16 years of age sometime in late July 2021, according to court records.
He is currently charged with first-degree sodomy as well as another charge. The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Boyd County Circuit Judge George Davis is presiding.
Possible plea deal
in child porn case
CATLETTSBURG
A plea agreement is possible in the case of a 70-year-old man charged with 39 counts of possession of child pornography.
Attorney Sebastian Joy told Circuit Court Judge George Davis that he is awaiting a a possible plea deal from the Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney's Office in the case of Danny Enyart.
Enyart, who is scheduled for trial on March 14, was charged last year with 38 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence. All are class D felonies punishable with between one and five years in prison.
However, the state law caps a sentence on class D felonies at 20 years max.
Previously, Joy had told the court that Enyart was could be facing federal charges, but that has not yet come to pass.
Enyart will appear again March 11, for a possible plea hearing.
Guilty plea in
tax evasion case
ASHLAND
The wife of a Louisa physician pleaded guilty Tuesday to an attempted federal tax evasion charge, in exchange for having two other charges dropped, according to court records.
Tammie Klein was the office manager and bookkeeper for her husband’s two businesses — Family Practice of Louisa and Recovery of Louisa, according to the feds.
Federal court records show she was in charge of payroll, payroll taxes, paying the bills and posting the insurance checks.
In 2015, 2016 and 2017, federal prosecutors said she under-reported the taxes for the businesses by $400,870 to the feds, court records show.
The charge to which she pleaded guilty relates to the 2015 tax year, where court records show she reported she and her husband were only obligated to $30,000, while her actual taxes due were worth $147,884.
Klein is set for sentencing on June 13, where she faces up to five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.