RUSSELL
The Fivco Area Drug Enforcement Task Force announced it wrapped a meth investigation this week and has sworn out two warrants, per a news release.
Among those charged in the investigation — which involved undercover buys at an apartment on Etna Street in Russell — is Dylan Evans.
Evans, according to FADE, was convicted last month in Greenup County Circuit Court on a meth trafficking charge.
The other person charged in the case has remained unnamed.
FADE comprises of officers from the Olive Hill Police Department, the Russell Police Department, Raceland Police Department and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with any information about drug activity in Greenup and Carter counties is encouraged to call FADE at (606) 836-0442 to leave an anonymous tip.
Joint investigation leads
to rape charges in Scioto
PORTSMOUTH
A joint investigation with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Circleville man on sexual assault charges.
Michael Grashel was charged in Scioto County with two counts of rape and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. He is currently being held on $1 million, per a release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 17, a tipster reported to Pickaway County authorities that several people had been sexually assaulted in Scioto, Pickaway and Franklin counties. On April 13, authorities carried out a search warrant at Grashel’s home, turning up child pornography, according to the release.
Grashel was arrested on his Scioto warrants, which charge him with raping victims under the age of 13, the Scioto County Sheriff’s stated.
The case is still under investigation and will result in more charges when the case goes to grand jury in Scioto and Pickaway and possibly in Franklin, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkle at (740) 351-1091 or Lt. Johnathan Strawser at (740) 474-2176.
More information released in
Mason Co. police shooting
MAYSVILLE
Kentucky State Police has released the identity of the parties involved in a March 29 officer-involved shooting.
KSP Post 8, in Morehead, stated 27-year-old Justin Conley, a deputy with the Fleming County Sheriff’s Department and 48-year-old Terry Darnell Jackson were involved in the incident.
The shooting occurred in Mason County, according to KSP.
Conley, a five-year veteran of the force, has been placed on administrative leave.
No further details have released at this time, per KSP.