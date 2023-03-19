FRANKFORT The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management and ClearPath Mutual Insurance Company announced the 19th annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky list recently.
Members Choice Credit Union made the list.
Joining Members Choice (on the "small" list) is as follows: All Star Purchasing; Alpha Business Acquisitions; Barrell Craft Spirits, LLC; Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing/Marcum Engineering; Bim Group; Bitwerx, Inc.; CHI Saint Joseph Health Partners; CHI Saint Joseph Health, Outpatient Surgery Center; CHI Saint Joseph Health; Saint Joseph Jessamine Connected Nation, Inc.; Copperhead Environmental Consulting, Inc.; Cornett CRG Automation; DBL Law; Delta Dental of Kentucky, Inc.; DPL Financial Partners; Fahe; FNB Bank; Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital; Higgins Insurance; Hyland Insurance; Kentucky Educational Development Corporation (KEDC); Kentucky Hospital Association; Kerr-Greulich Engineers, Inc.; Longship Marine Solutions, Inc.; Matthew 25 AIDS Services, Inc.; MCF Advisors; Metro United Way; MiddleGround Capital; Mirazon People Plus, Inc.; PriceWeber Marketing; Rajant Corporation; Shippers Solutions; Strategic Marketing; Strothman and Company; Thoroughbred; Town & Country Bank and Trust Company; United States Hunter Jumper Association; V-Soft Consulting; Ward, Hocker & Thornton, PLLC; and Wehr Constructors, Inc.
Rankings will be revealed at an awards dinner on June 8, 2023, at the Central Bank Center.
Winners from across the state have been selected in three categories: small companies of 15-149 employees, medium companies of 150-499 employees and large companies consisting of more than 500 employees (categories based on number of U.S. employees; only Kentucky employees surveyed).
Visit www.bestplacestoworkkentucky.com for more details.