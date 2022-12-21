Local city governments and emergency management services are working diligently to prepare for the anticipated frigid conditions that will affect the Tri-State later this week.
Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency on Wednesday morning ahead of the arctic front and resulting flash freeze that will start Thursday night and continue into Friday.
The governor’s press release issued a warning that on top of the below-zero wind chill and flash freeze, Kentuckians should prepare for impacted travel, broken waterlines and a wide range of power outages.
Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins said he sat in on a phone conference with members of Beshear’s office and The Salvation Army on Tuesday to discuss protocol regarding keeping locals warm during hazardous conditions.
“This is critical for those in need,” Perkins said in reference to the warming centers, adding that the city of Ashland couldn’t thank The Salvation Army enough for their continuous efforts.
Perkins urges residents to check on neighbors, especially elderly ones, to ensure they have proper heat sources and supplies if they were to lose electricity.
Another concern of Perkins is people setting their own fires or using propane heat indoors. “We don’t want anyone to harm themselves in order to keep warm,” Perkins said.
Residents in Boyd County will be able to seek shelter if need be at The Salvation Army and are encouraged to contact 911 if in an emergency situation.
Those in Boyd County don’t have to have qualifying circumstances to keep warm, either. “Paperwork is an extra piece of red tape we don’t need in an emergency,” Perkins said.
Next door in Carter County, Emergency Management Director Adam Stapleton said the county is gearing up to have several options for warming centers but did not name any specific locations at this time.
“We have contingencies in place in case we need more than one center,” Stapleton said, before adding that he was unable to predict how many citizens would need the services.
“It’s a case-by-case basis,” Stapleton said, saying that the number of shelters would depend on power outages.
According to Stapleton, the City of Grayson has been in contact with individuals experiencing homelessness to prepare and “get themselves somewhere before it hits.”
Greenup County is operating similarly to Carter County with emergency services commenting that there are plans in place for warming shelters and once they’re open — locations will be posted for anyone to utilize.
Unlike surrounding counties, citizens of Morehead will have to complete paperwork before receiving an escort to a local hotel.
Rowan countians are instructed to speak with dispatch at the police department to determine qualifying factors.