WURTLAND A Greenup County manufacturing firm donated $50,000 toward the upstart of the new ambulance authority recently created to serve the rural parts of the county.
Robert Slagel, president and CEO of Portable Solutions, a company that repurposes shipping containers for construction job sites, presented Judge-Executive Bobby Hall with the check during a ceremony held at the company’s plant.
“I never thought I’d ever be in a spot where I could make a significant monetary donation like this, but as my father always said, if you count the pennies you don’t have to worry about the dollars,” he said. “This is a lot of money and we’re glad to help.”
Hall thanked Slagel for the contribution, stating the contribution was the CEO’s way of giving back to Greenup County.
“I know it’s complicated how all these taxing districts work, but right here in Wurtland, they already have an ambulance taxing district,” he said. “He didn’t do this to get ambulance service here. He did it to take care of all the people around the county.”
The ambulance service, set to have three trucks on the road by January 2024, will dramatically cut the response time of emergency medical service to rural corners of the county, according to Commissioner Derrick Bradley.
“We have people who have to wait 45 minutes to an hour to get an ambulance to them,” he said. “With three trucks, we’re going to try to cut that time down significantly.”
The lack of ambulance service in the county proper meant the sheriff’s department would often times be the first on the scene — deputies each had defibrillators in their cruisers to render aid to those suffering cardiac arrest, Sheriff Matt Smith said.
Creating an ambulance authority from the bottom is still a huge lift. According to newly minted EMS Director Kevin Callihan, each truck costs $280,000 apiece and fully equipping them with all the medical supplies is another $120,000.
And that’s not including the salaries and benefits to run them, he said.
Bradley said the $3 million sale of the King Daughter’s Medical Center Pavilion under the Carpenter administration would be used toward starting up the authority — he also said as luck would have it, they were able to find three trucks ready for the road, rather than having to wait 18 months to two years to be built.
In order to sustain the authority, approximately 30-40% would be paid through a new ambulance tax, while the remainder would be paid through payouts through insurance.
Callihan said while they can’t control premiums and deductibles, he did say the ambulance authority will not attempt to collect co-pays from patients.
“If the insurance company only pays us 75% and the remaining 25% is on the patient, we will not be going after that 25%,” he said. “Our citizens are already paying for this, so we will not be collecting from them like that.”
Callihan said he welcomes more contributions from the private sector as the authority gets up and running.
“Like so many things, these contributions can be tax-deductible,” he said. “If anyone wants to invest in this service, that would be greatly appreciated.”