ASHLAND The local group AKY Astro will have a free public viewing of the moon and Saturn this month.
Partnering with the Boyd County Public Library, AKY Astro After Dark will be at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Ashland Riverfront, aiming for a good view of the moon's craters and the rings of Saturn, said Ashland Commissioner and AKY Astro member Josh Blanton.
"We will have a screen showing a live view and give a quick lesson about both the moon and Saturn, before opening up the telescopes for use," Blanton said, noting those who have telescopes, even if they don't know how to use them are welcome to bring it; club members will provide assistance. Wheelchair-accessible telescopes will be available and the library will provide a couple of telescopes.
The moon and Saturn will be the two main targets, as they are the only objects bright enough to see from downtown Ashland, but Blanton said those who stay long enough might also be able to view Jupiter.
The event will include a projection screen and a short discussion about the moon and Saturn.
Blanton's lifelong interest in space prompted him to take up astronomy and astrophotography as a hobby at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.
"I started streaming live views of the moon on Facebook and folks seemed to enjoy that," he said. "Our first in-person event was at the Highlands Museum in July of 2021, with my friend Wes Thompson. We had nearly 100 kids and it was a great experience."
Three events with the library followed, plus one at Crabbe Elementary School.
"Encouraging science and STEM learning is incredibly important," Blanton said. "As a kid, I was very interested in space but there were no activities offered that helped me develop my understanding. I think every child should have that opportunity and it shouldn't only fall on our teachers to provide learning experiences."
Blanton said he doesn't know how many to expect; attendance depends on how much publicity the event gets and what age groups are targeted. This event is open to anyone, so he said he hopes for big attendance.
"We all believe in providing these events at no charge so that everyone can enjoy them and see things they may never see otherwise," he said, adding other public events will be offered as long as they are well-received.
"It is a lot of fun, so I hope we have good weather and lots of folks come out for it," he said.
Participants are encouraged to bring seating and a blanket. In case of clouds or bad weather, Blanton said the event will be rescheduled.
