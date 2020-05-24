ASHLAND Sometimes all it takes is a single idea, or a single building, to reawaken community pride and begin a grass roots renovation of an area.
On 15th Street in Ashland, across from The Delta hotel, residents had a mural painted. The simple thought of “You Look Good in Ashland” painted in larger-than-life letters across the building captures the intrinsic value — the pride and emotion — residents feel for their hometown. It is a depth of feeling they hope to share with the rest of the country, and by beautifying the Ashland landscape — even if only a single building at a time — they hope to welcome new businesses and new neighbors as well.
“It really all started with a Facebook post on Build Ashland,” Dave Daniel said. Daniel is part of the local group Build Ashland, a citizen-run organization with the goal of making Ashland’s downtown area shine. “The idea sprang up, then everyone started jumping in wanting to make it happen. It was just a bunch of local citizens who began chatting about it on Facebook, then they started talking off Facebook, and began contacting local artists to see what it would take to make it happen. They put together some ideas of who could do it, and what it would take to get it done. And then it just took off from there.
“There were three of us in sort of a planning committee,” Daniel added. “And once we decided what we were going to do, we started to talk to one of the local building owners downtown to see what he would think about the idea.“ The building owner, Paul Castle, told Daniel that he would love to have the mural on the side of his building. Castle’s building faces The Delta by Marriott and was next to the old Fields Flowers building before that building was torn down to facilitate hotel parking.
“Once we got the OK from him, we found our artist and our design,” Daniel said. And after a couple of drafts and a discussion on the colors to be used, Daniel said they put it up on Facebook again as a fundraiser. “We needed $6,500 for the project. And I believe we raised $8,200. So that gave us $1,700 to work on our next project.”
Daniel said the artist in charge of the project completed over Memorial Day Weekend is a company out of Lexington called SquarePegs Design. “It’s two guys that we interviewed who have done some work around here before, and they have done a lot of work in Lexington.” Daniel said they had interviewed more local artists for the project, but those artists were either unavailable during the time frame or did not have experience with sealing concrete, brick and stone to receive the mural finish and ensure that it would last for quite some time without need for retouching or repair. And Daniel said, along the same lines of concern, they took great care in choosing a color scheme which would be less likely to fade.
The mural will have a decidedly vintage feel, Daniels said, and pointed out that some of the scrollwork around the lettering was taken from vintage photographs in articles published by The Daily Independent. “We really wanted to keep that vintage feel,” Daniel said. “Because a lot of people have an affection for that design, and really enjoy seeing it.”
Daniel said that it is amazing what can be accomplished when citizens get together to make their community a better place to live. He said that anyone interested in being part of Build Ashland can contact them on their Facebook page, and said the group always welcomes an extra set of hands. “We as citizens can make the changes we need ourselves,” Daniels said. “All we need to do is band together and make it happen.”