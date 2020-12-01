An appeals court panel has overturned a federal judge's temporary ruling that religious schools are not bound by a state mandate to conduct virtual education only, and one area Christian school says if the ruling stands it would not defy the mandate.
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order forbidding in-person classes through December passes constitutional muster because it applies equally to public and private schools.
If the U.S. Supreme Court also sides with Beshear, Rose Hill Christian School in Ashland will remain virtual, a spokesman said. “I think the bottom line is that if it remains a mandate, we'll go by the mandate,” said David Bush, chairman of the school’s board.
Otherwise, Rose Hill is planning to return all its students to in-person classes Monday. The school is off this week on a pre-planned break.
The Beshear order would allow elementary classes to meet in person if COVID-19 virus infection rates in the county remain below red-zone levels — 25 cases (per 100,000 population) over the most recent seven days.
The appeals ruling stems from a federal lawsuit that struck down part of Beshear’s ban on in-person classes for all Kentucky elementary and secondary schools, public and private.
Beshear issued the order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus through the state.
The federal suit was filed by Danville Christian Academy in Boyle County and has been joined by 17 other Christian schools and more than 1,000 parents, pastors and churches.
U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove last week ordered a temporary injunction to allow the schools to hold in-person classes.
The appeals ruling blocks the injunction, which applied to schools statewide.
The appeals court ruling noted that K-12 schools pose public health difficulties and that Kentucky is vulnerable because of the high number of children living with grandparents and other relatives who are susceptible to the disease, and that “we are not in a position to second-guess the Governor’s determination regarding the health and safety of the Commonwealth at this point in time.”
The judges ruled the Danville case differs from the Wednesday U.S. Supreme Court ruling that halted restrictions on religious services in New York state because the Beshear order applies to both public and private schools.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is planning an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
A spokesman for a second area religious school, Holy Family, could not be reached for comment.