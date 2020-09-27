National Manufacturing Month begins Oct. 1 and will be celebrated in Lawrence County, Ohio. The Lawrence Economic Development Corporation and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Manufacturing Day on Thursday at noon.
In years past, this event has been held at local manufacturing companies or at the Chamber of Commerce, but due to COVID-19, this year’s event will be held virtually.
The Chamber of Commerce has worked with Armstrong Cable to produce a video showcasing some of Lawrence County’s manufacturing companies and training. The presentation will be shown during this year’s virtual luncheon as well as Armstrong Cable and other media outlets throughout the month of October. Speakers for the event will be Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson.
The National Manufacturing Day recognizes the opportunities that manufacturers bring to the country, from large cities to small towns. Lawrence County is proud to host an abundance of manufacturers serving a variety of industries, according to the chamber of commerce.
As manufacturing continues to grow nationwide, Lawrence County will continue to lead the front and work towards not only bringing in new manufacturers, but also recognizing those who already call Lawrence County home, stated the press release.