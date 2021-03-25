ASHLAND Ashland Police nabbed two shoplifters at the River Hill Walmart, less than 14 hours apart, collectively stealing $3,200 in merchandise, according to court records.
According to the National Retail Federation, shrink — the loss of merchandise due to theft — has been on the rise, with the industry reporting $61.7 billion in shrink in 2019, the year of the latest statistics.
About 18% of retailers reported more than 3% shrink in fiscal year 2019, roughly a 7% jump from 2018. The federation reported loss prevention personnel and retailers stated the causes of much of the loss is rooted in drug addiction, mental illness, thefts at the self-checkout and increased boldness due to the bail and criminal justice reforms.
At 9:48 p.m. March 19, Ashland Police said Sonia N. Wilson, 34, of Garrison, switched barcodes on some items for a lower price and failed to scan others. After being caught by loss prevention, the items were totaled up to $1,700, a criminal citation shows.
At 11:30 a.m. March 20, 41-year-old Kimberly M. Moore, of Catlettsburg, tried to sneak $1,500 worth of merchandise through the self-checkout in reusable bags she had brought with her to the store, records show.
Upon her arrest, Moore was found to have a small bag of suspected meth and a warrant for her arrest in Lawrence County, Ohio, records show.
Generally speaking, the high dollar amounts aren’t the norm, according to the Retail Federation. In fact, the dollar tends to fluctuate — in 2019, only 4.3% of shopliftings netted more than $1,000 in merchandise, while in 2018 it was 14.6%. In 2017, the number was 7.8%, but in 2016 it was a whopping 22.2%.
Last year, most shopliftings amounted to roughly $100 to $124 in value, according to the federation.
