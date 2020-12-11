For those who are truly passionate about fishing, there are ways to compete at a high level.
Local business owner Chris Malone did just that, and recently he broke into “the big time” in a major way when he won the Toyota FLW (Fishing League Worldwide) Tournament 2020.
Malone is no stranger to professional fishing; in 2007, he fished the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit as a co-angler and made the Forrest Wood Cup. But the 2020 win netted the Ironton businessman winnings of around $245,000, he said.
Malone said he has been fishing for more than 35 years, and his love for the sport began while fishing with family as a child in South Point. The tournament win was for bass fishing, which Malone said is his favorite type of fishing.
“There were 221 boats,” Malone said. “And there was one person fishing from the front of the boat and one from the back of the boat. But the ones in the front were competing against each other, and the ones in the back were doing the same.”
Every fisherman has their preferred equipment to use, choosing the type of rod, reel and baits that work best for them, and Malone is no exception. For the 2020 tournament win, Malone gave all the credit to the Big Daddy Bait he used.
“I use it quite a bit in the winter time, wherever I’m fishing,” he said. He used the bait throughout the three-day tournament, and said it was crucial to his $245K win. And along with the money, Malone also gets the “bragging rights” of being the best for an entire year.
Malone said that he doesn’t currently have any specific plans for his winnings, other than perhaps one thing.
“I don’t have any real plans,” he said. “Other than taking my wife to Disney World. I have to do that.” And the win at the tournament (held this year at Lake Cumberland) has done nothing to cool his desire to fish.
“I’ll be fishing this weekend,” Malone said. “And I’ll probably head back down that way.”
When he isn’t occupied fishing, Malone is busy running Malone’s Marine and Repair at 1201 S. Third Street in Ironton. Malone said to come on down and he’d sell you a boat; and it is a given that a lot of “fish stories” will go along with it, because fisherman love to talk about fishing almost as much as they do fishing; Malone is no exception. He is considering future tournaments because winning one tournament is no reason to stop ... as if there ever could be any “good” reason to stop fishing.