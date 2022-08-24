LOUISVILLE Businesses in Boyd and Rowan counties have won Best of Kentucky Awards, which are sponsored by Kentucky Living magazine.
They are:
Boyd County
• Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, second place for Best Live Music.
• Tipton’s Traditions Bakery, Ashland, third place for Best Sweet Spot.
Rowan County
• Eagle Trace Golf Course, Morehead, first place for Best Golf Course.
• Sawstone Brewing Co., Morehead, second place for Best Craft Beer.
• Cave Run Lake, Morehead, third place for Best Public Hunting/ Fishing Area.
Kentucky Living is published by the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives and is the largest circulation publication in the state, with about 1 million readers.
“Every year, Kentuckians have the chance to celebrate what makes our Commonwealth the best place to live and visit,” said Joe Arnold, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives’ vice president of strategic communications. “The Best in Kentucky Awards recognizes our people, our scenery and truly the best of us. I’m so grateful to those who nominated, voted and participated in this year’s competition, and I encourage everyone to start planning a trip to each of these ‘Best in Kentucky’ honorees.”
With a record number of nominations, winners of the contest, sponsored by the magazine Kentucky Living, were named during a recent virtual ceremony.