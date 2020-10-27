Two local businesses have been chosen as finalists in the Invest 606 Accelerator and Pitch Contest — Goose Bridle Coffee, owned by Will Stevens, Carter County, and Print My Threads, owned by Kyle Robinson, Greenup County.
Six other finalists were chosen by the Invest 606, a business accelerator serving eastern and southern Kentucky.
Finalists have a chance to win more than $30,000 in cash prizes through its pitch contest: a $15,000 grand prize, $7,500 second prize and $3,500 third prize will be awarded to the eight finalists completing the accelerator, along with thousands of dollars in other cash and in-kind prizes.
To be eligible to apply, the finalists had to be based in the 606 area code.The selection process involved a competitive review among a panel of judges that are business and economic leaders in the state and region.
Over the next six months, finalists will complete an individualized and flexible training plan. They will present their business to the public at a Demo Day on Jan. 16 in Pikeville. The Final Pitch contest will be April 17 in Williamsburg.
Launched in 2019, Invest 606 provides support to the businesses with six months of training and services.
A full list of the finalists and their businesses can be found at invest606.org/2021-cohort.