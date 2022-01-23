Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy later with any flurries or snow showers ending by midnight. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.