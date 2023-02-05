ASHLAND A local attorney has been named a “Rising Star.”
McGinnis Leslie announced Kentucky Super Lawyers recognized Erin N. Hall on its 2023 Kentucky Super Lawyer Rising Stars list.
According to McGinnis Leslie, Super Lawyers is a research-driven, peer-influenced rating service of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.
Super Lawyers recognizes Rising Stars under 40 who have practiced for 10 or fewer years. According to the law firm’s news release, only 2.5% of Kentucky lawyers who meet this criteria are named a Rising Star.
Hall graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2019. She’s been with McGinnis Leslie for 3 1/2 years.
Hall practices in both criminal and civil areas of law, including divorce, child custody, adoption, probate, evictions and criminal offenses.