GRAYSON More than 25 artists from the Tri-State will have their works featured at Grayson Gallery and Art Center’s final event of the summer.
The opening reception will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the gallery at 301 East Third St.
Gallery Director Dan Click said artists were invited to submit works in any medium and subject. Some works will be for sale and the GGAC Artist Market will be open throughout the evening with discounts on local art up to 50%.
Cash awards of $50 each will be announced at 7:30 p.m., including GGAC Board Choice, People’s Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial Award.
Refreshments will be provided by Catering by Laura. Live music will be presented by the band From the Hills, with band members Bill Byerly (lead vocals); Andy Mayo (vocals, guitars), Jay Mabry (guitars and backup vocals); Jamie Cain on bass guitar and Jason Webb on the drums.
Click said announcements will include:
• The Mountain Arts Center free screening of the award-winning “Appalachian Women in the Arts,” a documentary by Bobby Lee Messer of Messer Media, at 7 p.m. Saturday at the center in Prestonsburg.
• An update on the Grayson Gallery’s application for a Levitt Amp (Grayson) Music Series grant by the Levitt Foundation.
• Details about expanded GGAC “open” hours, made possible by a recently hired grant-supported Vista Americorps Volunteer employee.
• Plans for a solo-photography show by artist Bill Tussey titled “Something in the Water” in September.
• Plans for the popular Halloween Art Show and Masquerade Party.
• Plans for art class sessions for youth and adults.
Donations at the door and tips for the musicians are much appreciated, Click said.