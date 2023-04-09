ARGILLITE Handcrafted Weekend is scheduled for April 15 and 16 at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park.
The event, which will feature classes, demonstrations, displays and vendors, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the park lodge.
Anne Stephens, Greenup County Extension agent for fine arts, said the main floor of the lodge will contain a display of quilts by the Greenup Quilt Guild. The display gave rise to Handcrafted Weekend.
“There has been a quilt show for years,” Stephens said. “We wanted to include the entire lodge and add more than the quilts, but stay within the whole handcrafted heritage arts.”
Visitors to the lodge will be greeted by Kevin Toney, owner of Silver Run Ranch Alpacas of Catlettsburg, and two of his herd. They will be set up to the left of the front porch for visits. Inside the lodge, a display will outline the process of spinning the yard and making items with all-natural dyes. Toney also will demonstrate weaving and display items in various stages of creation.
Other demonstrations will include:
• Basket making by Ruby Bruce of the Greenup County Homemakers.
• Woodcarving by Alan and Gina Woods of the Ashland Area Woodcarvers Club.
• Woodburning by Jaina Bailey.
• Pottery by Charles and Rachael Erwin.
• Luthiers by CW Parsons and Co., guitars, and John Ryster, fiddles.
• Fiber artists (in addition to Toney) Cross stitch and crochet by Diana Wireman; knitting by Janis Campbell; macramé by Teresa Walters.
• Stained glass and jewelry-making/metalworking by Appalachia’s Daughter.
• Leatherworking by James Deere.
• Knife-making by Erwin Knives.
“Many of the artisans will also have items for sale, but the focus of the event is to meet the artist and watch them demonstrate how they make their products,” Stephens said.
Music will be presented by Kentucky Memories at 4 p.m. Saturday by the fireplace in the lobby. An open jam session will be from 5 to 6 p.m.
Music on Sunday will feature the Rail City Dulcimer Society at 2 p.m.