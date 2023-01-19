ASHLAND Local singer-songwriter Cole Chaney will open for country star John Anderson on Jan. 27 at the Paramount Arts Center.
Anderson's first hit was "Your Lying Blue Eyes." A string of hits ensued, with “1959,” “Chicken Truck,” “I Just Came Home To Count the Memories” and “Would You Catch a Falling Star” leading up to his breakthrough, the John Scott Sherrill-penned “Wild and Blue.” That song was the title track of an album that included Anderson’s first million-selling single, “Swingin,’” written with old friend and running partner Lionel Delmore.